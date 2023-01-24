Home > News MULTIMEDIA Abducted development workers hold presser Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 24 2023 06:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Abducted development workers April Dyan Gumanao and Armand Jake Dayoha react during a press briefing at the Ecumenical Center, of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines in EDSA, Quezon City on Tuesday. The couple recounted the hardships they endured at the hands of their abductors who they allege are members of the Philippine National Police. The PNP earlier denied involvement in the incident. Authorities denying abduction in dev't workers' disappearance: father Missing development workers in Cebu found; footage shows alleged abduction Read More: April Dyan Gumanao Armand Jake Dayoha National Council of Churches in the Philippines abducted activists abducted development workers /news/01/24/23/38-dead-from-massive-flooding-across-philippines/life/01/24/23/korina-on-using-social-media-pepe-and-pilars-fame/news/01/24/23/lto-to-probe-fake-grab-driver/news/01/24/23/dilg-pangasinan-chief-relieved-after-harassment-of-onion-farmer-abalos/business/01/24/23/first-batch-of-imported-onions-arrives-in-ph