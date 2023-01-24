MULTIMEDIA

Abducted development workers hold presser

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Abducted development workers April Dyan Gumanao and Armand Jake Dayoha react during a press briefing at the Ecumenical Center, of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines in EDSA, Quezon City on Tuesday. The couple recounted the hardships they endured at the hands of their abductors who they allege are members of the Philippine National Police. The PNP earlier denied involvement in the incident.