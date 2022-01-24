Mobile vaccination drive at PITX

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mobile vaccination drive for transports workers, travelers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 24 2022 03:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Travelers and transport workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine as the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launch its mobile vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday. The mobile vaccination drive spearheaded by DOTr and MMDA aims to administer booster shots to transports workers and travelers from at the PITX from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022. Read More: coronavirus DOTr MMDA COVID19 COVID19 vaccine PITX mobile vaccination /life/01/24/22/metoo-wave-in-morocco-over-sex-for-grades-scandal/entertainment/01/24/22/more-k-pop-stars-test-positive-for-covid-19/entertainment/01/24/22/mario-maurer-baifern-reunite-in-new-netflix-film/entertainment/01/24/22/bakit-nagdesisyon-si-miho-nishida-na-bumalik-sa-japan/business/01/24/22/cryptocurrencies-pause-other-currencies-wait-for-fed