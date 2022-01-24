Mobile vaccination drive at PITX

MULTIMEDIA

Mobile vaccination drive for transports workers, travelers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Travelers and transport workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine as the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launch its mobile vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday. The mobile vaccination drive spearheaded by DOTr and MMDA aims to administer booster shots to transports workers and travelers from at the PITX from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022.