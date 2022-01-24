Displaced workers seek aid amid COVID-19 pandemic

MULTIMEDIA
Cash assistance for affected workers amid pandemic
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 24 2022 01:54 PM
Workers from BF Corporation, who were affected by the imposition of COVID-19 Alert Level 3, troop in front of the Department of Labor - National Capital Region in Malate, Manila on Monday, to apply for the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP). Workers who were displaced or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for the Department of Labor and Employment’s second tranche of cash assistance via its COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).
