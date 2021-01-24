Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

QC fire injures 2 firefighters

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2021 04:32 PM

QC fire injures 2 firefighters

Firefighters inspect a burned-down house on Panay Avenue, Barangay South Triangle in Quezon City on Sunday. A fireman from the Bureau of Fire Protection and 1 fire volunteer were reported injured in the blaze which was put out at 12 noon. 
 

Read More:  fire   firefighter   Panay   Avenue   Barangay South Triangle   Quezon City     