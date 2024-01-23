Alleged ayuda scam victim shows wrath

MULTIMEDIA

Alleged ayuda scam victims attend Senate inquiry

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Senate staffer tries to calm down an alleged victim of an "ayuda scam" during a Senate briefing of the Committee on Public Order in Pasay City on Tuesday. Alleged victims of the scam in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro claim local officials and unidentified persons took cuts from subsidies.