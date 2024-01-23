Alleged ayuda scam victim shows wrath

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Alleged ayuda scam victims attend Senate inquiry Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2024 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Senate staffer tries to calm down an alleged victim of an "ayuda scam" during a Senate briefing of the Committee on Public Order in Pasay City on Tuesday. Alleged victims of the scam in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro claim local officials and unidentified persons took cuts from subsidies. Senate probes Davao 'ayuda' scam Read More: Ayuda Scam Davao de Oro Davao del Norte senate /entertainment/01/23/24/list-oscar-nominees-in-main-categories/video/business/01/23/24/philippine-shares-bounce-back-on-wall-street-tech-rally/video/news/01/23/24/senators-reject-peoples-initiative-on-charter-change/video/spotlight/01/23/24/fisherfolk-share-experiences-of-chinese-coast-guard-harassment/video/news/01/23/24/senate-panel-issues-subpoena-vs-quiboloy