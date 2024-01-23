MULTIMEDIA

125th anniversary of the First Philippine Republic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the celebration of the125th Anniversary of the First Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on January 23, 2024. The Philippine Republic, also known as the Malolos Republic, was founded through the promulgation of the Malolos Constitution on January 22, 1899, succeeding the Philippine Revolutionary Government established by Emilio Aguinaldo after the declaration of Philippine Independence on June 12, 1898.

