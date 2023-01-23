Release of Frenchie Mae Cumpio sought

MULTIMEDIA

Release of Tacloban-based journalist Cumpio sought

Mark Z. Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Altermidya Network, community and campus journalists, and other media practitioners rally at the Department of Justice in Manila Monday to call for the release of journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio . Tacloban-based journalist Cumpio was arrested three years ago allegedly over trumped up charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.