Buying smaller portions

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Higher prices push consumers to buy smaller portions Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2023 04:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A vendor sells onions and other vegetables in smaller portions at a stall in Blumentritt Market, Manila on Monday. The arrival of 16 containers of white onions and 32 containers of red onions last weekend is expected to bring down soaring prices soon. Mga pula, puting sibuyas mula China dumating na sa Pilipinas Read More: food inflation Blumentritt Market onions market prices tumpok /news/01/23/23/govt-looking-for-ways-to-address-military-ammo-wastage/news/01/23/23/ph-logs-1891-new-covid-cases-104-deaths-in-past-week/news/01/23/23/ex-bohol-mayor-gets-48-years-in-jail-over-unliquidated-cash-advances/business/01/23/23/jollibee-among-favorite-restaurants-in-us-newsweek-survey/business/01/23/23/revised-maharlika-fund-a-welcome-development-expert