Higher prices push consumers to buy smaller portions

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2023 04:46 PM

Buying smaller portions

A vendor sells onions and other vegetables in smaller portions at a stall in Blumentritt Market, Manila on Monday. The arrival of 16 containers of white onions and 32 containers of red onions last weekend is expected to bring down soaring prices soon. 

