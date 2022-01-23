NAIA implements 'no vax, no ride' policy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'No vax, no ride' implemented at Manila airports Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2022 05:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers present their vaccination cards before entering the pre-departure area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Sunday. The Transport Department has ordered that only fully vaccinated individuals be allowed to take public transportation to, from, and within the National Capital Region, with airlines releasing exemptions for certain passengers. Read More: Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 Metro Manila COVID19 Alert Level 3 COVID19 COVID19 travel restrictions /sports/01/23/22/pvl-jho-maraguinot-signs-with-balipure/sports/01/23/22/boxing-russell-unconvinced-by-magsayos-win/sports/01/23/22/boxing-championship-is-dream-come-true-for-magsayo/news/01/23/22/philippines-confirms-almost-30k-new-covid-cases/video/entertainment/01/23/22/kd-estrada-alexa-ilacad-asked-would-you-fall-for-your-best-friend