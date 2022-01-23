Home  >  News

'No vax, no ride' implemented at Manila airports

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2022 05:25 PM

NAIA implements 'no vax, no ride' policy

Passengers present their vaccination cards before entering the pre-departure area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Sunday. The Transport Department has ordered that only fully vaccinated individuals be allowed to take public transportation to, from, and within the National Capital Region, with airlines releasing exemptions for certain passengers. 

