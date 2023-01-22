QC celebrates New Lunar Year of the Rabbit

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quezon City welcomes Year of the Rabbit ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2023 10:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Locals watch a lion dance performance during the Quezon City Chinese New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Rabbit along Banawe Street on Sunday. The Chinese -Filipino community in Quezon City in cooperation with the local government organized its Chinese New Year celebration after 2 years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Chinese New Year New Lunar Year Banawe Quezon City China Town Lunar Year of the Rabbit /entertainment/01/22/23/in-my-mothers-skin-makes-a-strong-impression-variety/sports/01/22/23/james-yap-felt-like-a-rookie-in-return-to-pba/sports/01/22/23/pba-ahanmisi-fuels-converge-to-big-win-over-northport/sports/01/22/23/pba-to-follow-nba-format-for-all-star-festivities/video/entertainment/01/22/23/franseth-excited-sa-unang-serye