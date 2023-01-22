QC celebrates New Lunar Year of the Rabbit

MULTIMEDIA

Quezon City welcomes Year of the Rabbit

ABS-CBN News

Locals watch a lion dance performance during the Quezon City Chinese New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Rabbit along Banawe Street on Sunday. The Chinese -Filipino community in Quezon City in cooperation with the local government organized its Chinese New Year celebration after 2 years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



