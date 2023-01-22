Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crowd back at Chinese New Year celebrations Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2023 08:39 PM | Updated as of Jan 22 2023 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors take pictures during Manila Chinatown's Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday. The Chinese-Filipino community celebrated the coming of the Year of the Rabbit with face to face activities for the first time in two years as Covid-19 restrictions were eased. Read More: Chinese New year Chinatown Binondo Ongpin new year celebration COVID19 coronavirus /sports/01/22/23/pba-to-follow-nba-format-for-all-star-festivities/video/entertainment/01/22/23/franseth-excited-sa-unang-serye/video/news/01/22/23/silipin-sto-nio-exhibit-sa-bulacan/video/news/01/22/23/comelec-dumayo-sa-tawi-tawi-sulu-para-sa-voter-registration/video/news/01/22/23/chinese-new-year-pinagdiwang-sa-banawe-qc