Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Crowd back at Chinese New Year celebrations

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2023 08:39 PM | Updated as of Jan 22 2023 09:14 PM

Crowd back at Chinese New Year celebrations

Visitors take pictures during Manila Chinatown's Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday. The Chinese-Filipino community celebrated the coming of the Year of the Rabbit with face to face activities for the first time in two years as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Read More:  Chinese New year   Chinatown   Binondo   Ongpin   new year   celebration   COVID19   coronavirus  