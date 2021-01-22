Home  >  News

Finding the right answers

Alex Nueva España, Senate PRIB

Posted at Jan 22 2021 12:46 PM

Senate President Vicente Sotto III shows a message on his cellular phone to vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. before the start of the Senate hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program Friday. This is the third hearing of the Senate Committee of the Whole as they seek to find out the national government's plan on the vaccination program against the COVID-19 virus. 

