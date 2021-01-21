Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte registers for national ID system Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo Posted at Jan 22 2021 12:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President Rodrigo Duterte has his biometric information taken as he registers for the National Identification System, a process administered by the Philippine Statistics Authority at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday. The Philippine Identification System Act, signed into law by Duterte in August 2018, aims to establish a single national ID for Filipinos and resident aliens. BSP's Diokno, other officials face graft complaint over P1.75-B national ID system project Read More: Rodrigo Duterte president DUterte National ID System PSA Philippine Statistics Authority multimedia multimedia photos /video/sports/01/22/21/throwback-kids-workout-sports-u/spotlight/01/22/21/covax-the-global-plan-to-share-covid-19-vaccines/entertainment/01/22/21/watch-sniper-jane-corners-coco-in-tension-filled-probinsyano-episode/overseas/01/22/21/too-early-to-say-when-covid-lockdown-will-end-uk-pm-johnson-says/overseas/01/22/21/fact-checkers-proposed-for-nobel-peace-prize