Duterte registers for national ID system

Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

Posted at Jan 22 2021 12:12 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte has his biometric information taken as he registers for the National Identification System, a process administered by the Philippine Statistics Authority at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday. The Philippine Identification System Act, signed into law by Duterte in August 2018, aims to establish a single national ID for Filipinos and resident aliens. 

