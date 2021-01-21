MULTIMEDIA

Duterte registers for national ID system

Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte has his biometric information taken as he registers for the National Identification System, a process administered by the Philippine Statistics Authority at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday. The Philippine Identification System Act, signed into law by Duterte in August 2018, aims to establish a single national ID for Filipinos and resident aliens.