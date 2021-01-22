Home > News MULTIMEDIA Business in Marawi Froilan Gallardo, ABC-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2021 11:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Vendors sell ethnic Maranao items at an agricultural fair in Marawi City on Thursday. Commerce has slowly returned to Marawi City even as the city has not been restored after its total destruction during the war in 2017. Read More: Marawi war commerce vendor restoration ruins destruction regional news /entertainment/01/22/21/ion-perez-ibinahagi-ang-pinamasakit-na-komento-sa-relasyon-nila-ni-vice-ganda/sports/01/22/21/japan-stands-firm-on-tokyo-olympics-schedule-denies-report-of-cancellation/news/01/22/21/p32-milyong-halaga-ng-shabu-narekober-sa-buy-bust-sa-iloilo/business/01/22/21/japans-consumer-prices-fall-at-decade-fast-pace-add-to-deflation-fears/video/business/01/22/21/bayad-says-ph-payments-remain-soft-but-poised-to-recover