MULTIMEDIA
Authorities clear Rodriguez road after landslide
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 22 2021 08:19 PM
A cyclist and other vehicles pass through, as local authorities clear the road of debris after a landslide destroyed houses in Sitio AC, Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez town, Rizal on Friday. Residents left a few hours before the landslide after hearing and feeling rocks moving due to the continuous rain from the previous days.
