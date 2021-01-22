Home  >  News

Authorities clear Rodriguez road after landslide

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2021 08:19 PM

A cyclist and other vehicles pass through, as local authorities clear the road of debris after a landslide destroyed houses in Sitio AC, Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez town, Rizal on Friday. Residents left a few hours before the landslide after hearing and feeling rocks moving due to the continuous rain from the previous days. 

