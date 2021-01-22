Home > News MULTIMEDIA All set except for the vaccines George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2021 02:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Company custodians demonstrate their tasks as local government officials visit the Royale Cold Storage facility in Taytay, Rizal on Friday. The facility, which was mainly used for food storage, could accommodate up to 28 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 cold storage vaccine storage vaccination Taytay Rizal multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/22/21/hungary-buys-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-first-in-eu-minister-says/entertainment/01/22/21/rosanna-roces-set-to-do-remakes-of-pieta-insiang/sports/01/22/21/mma-japanese-fighter-wants-to-make-quick-work-of-lakays-adiwang/business/01/22/21/peza-says-investments-to-ph-down-19-pct-hopes-to-bounce-back-to-p100-b-level/overseas/01/22/21/sick-couple-rushed-to-marry-on-uk-covid-19-ward-now-they-have-second-chance