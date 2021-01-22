Home  >  News

All set except for the vaccines

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2021 02:30 PM

Company custodians demonstrate their tasks as local government officials visit the Royale Cold Storage facility in Taytay, Rizal on Friday. The facility, which was mainly used for food storage, could accommodate up to 28 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

