Piolo joins cleanup drive in Mabini, Batangas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 21 2022 02:17 PM
Actor Piolo Pascual (2nd right) joins volunteers for a coastal and underwater cleanup drive at Brgy. Mainit in Mabini, Batangas on Friday. The community cleanup yielded a total of 135 kilograms of waste materials collected by 50 volunteers headed by the local tourism office and representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Ang Probinsyano partylist group.
