NBI confiscates uncertified COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits being sold in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2022 07:27 PM

NBI confiscates uncertified rapid test kits

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operatives present to the media confiscated COVID-19 rapid test kits being sold online by a Chinese national inside a warehouse building in Manila on Friday. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory issued last December 14, 2021, warned the public on the purchase of “Clungene COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette”, as it was not certified and is therefore prohibited from being manufactured, sold, and used by the general public. 

