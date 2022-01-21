MULTIMEDIA
More Resbakuna centers opened
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 21 2022 01:08 PM
People receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine after the opening of the second outlet of a Resbakuna Center in Manila at the Healthway Clinic on Friday. More Resbakuna centers are being opened in other private establishments, like clinics and pharmacies, to make the booster easily accessible for people and increase the vaccination rate among the population.
