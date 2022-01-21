Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint check for vax cards George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 21 2022 03:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Barangay officials inspect vaccination cards of pedestrians and motorists passing through a busy road in Taguig City on Friday. The City of Taguig set up an 'Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint' as they strengthen their implementation on the restriction of movement of unvaccinated individuals ordered by the national government. Read More: Alert Level 3 covid19 enhanced vaccination checkpoint general santos avenue no ride no vax no entry taguig /news/01/21/22/local-govts-hospitals-told-to-brace-for-covid-rise-in-provinces/video/news/01/21/22/govt-allows-entry-of-pinoys-positive-for-covid-19-after-recovery/entertainment/01/21/22/9-new-k-pop-acts-to-listen-to/life/01/21/22/art-shorts-globe-studios-renamed-boracay-art/news/01/21/22/ph-gets-nearly-19-million-astrazeneca-covid-19-jabs