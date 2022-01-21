MULTIMEDIA

Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint check for vax cards

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Barangay officials inspect vaccination cards of pedestrians and motorists passing through a busy road in Taguig City on Friday. The City of Taguig set up an 'Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint' as they strengthen their implementation on the restriction of movement of unvaccinated individuals ordered by the national government.