Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City prepares fo COVID-19 vaccination George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 21 2021 04:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers participate in the simulation of a COVID-19 vaccination process inside the San Juan City gym on Thursday. The city government initially ordered 100,000 doses of the AstraZaneca vaccine and is anticipating the arrival of Pfizer vaccines if the national government would have it distributed to local government units. San Juan City conducts COVID-19 vaccination simulations anew, shows vaccine refrigerators Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca /news/01/21/21/locsin-no-more-foreign-travels-to-replenish-dfa-funds/sports/01/21/21/coach-pat-aquino-continues-to-scout-fil-am-talents-for-gilas-womens-program/entertainment/01/21/21/yellow-rose-stars-director-proud-as-film-finally-comes-home-to-ph/video/news/01/21/21/palace-stands-by-bsps-diokno-over-graft-raps/news/01/21/21/vaccine-czar-apologizes-for-saying-senate-probe-is-politicized