San Juan City prepares fo COVID-19 vaccination

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers participate in the simulation of a COVID-19 vaccination process inside the San Juan City gym on Thursday. The city government initially ordered 100,000 doses of the AstraZaneca vaccine and is anticipating the arrival of Pfizer vaccines if the national government would have it distributed to local government units.