MULTIMEDIA

Disinfecting before shopping

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2021 06:32 PM

People pass through a disinfection booth before entering a public market in Marikina City on Thursday. The Marikina government had said that it has allocated funding for COVID-19 vaccines with their storage facility ready to be used should their talks with three pharmaceutical companies for vaccine procurement push through.