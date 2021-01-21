Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Disinfecting before shopping

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2021 06:32 PM

Disinfecting before shopping

People pass through a disinfection booth before entering a public market in Marikina City on Thursday. The Marikina government had said that it has allocated funding for COVID-19 vaccines with their storage facility ready to be used should their talks with three pharmaceutical companies for vaccine procurement push through. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   covid vaccine   Marikina   cold storage facility   market     