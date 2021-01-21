MULTIMEDIA

Commuter challenge

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters use the footbridge near the Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) station in Santolan, Marikina City on Thursday. LRT-2 management aims to resume operation of the Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations by the end of this month after completing repair works on power rectifiers that were damaged during a fire in October 2019.