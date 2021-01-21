Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up after the flood in Marikina Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 21 2021 03:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents clean up mud from their belongings and surroundings after water levels that reached as high as 16.2 meters subsided in several areas adjacent the Marikina River in Barangay Sto. Niño, Marikina City on Thursday. The low pressure area located 210 km south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, according to PAGASA. Hundreds of families flee as Marikina River reaches 2nd alert level Alert level 2, itinaas sa Marikina River More rain ahead: LPA off Palawan to drench parts of PH, says PAGASA Read More: PAGASA Inter Tropical Convergence Zone Low pressure area heavy rainfall warning /news/01/21/21/kalma-lang-po-up-prof-on-roques-reaction-to-his-honor-excellence-tweet/news/01/21/21/mga-migrante-inaasahang-makinabang-sa-biden-presidency-analyst/entertainment/01/21/21/susan-roces-fpjs-legacy-will-live-on-in-new-abs-cbn-and-tv5-partnership/business/01/21/21/araneta-city-offers-free-rfid-installation-from-jan-23-to-31/spotlight/01/21/21/philippines-covid-19-loans-balloon-to-p641-billion-to-be-paid-until-2049