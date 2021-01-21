MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up after the flood in Marikina

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents clean up mud from their belongings and surroundings after water levels that reached as high as 16.2 meters subsided in several areas adjacent the Marikina River in Barangay Sto. Niño, Marikina City on Thursday. The low pressure area located 210 km south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, according to PAGASA.