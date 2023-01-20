Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups protest Cebu abduction Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 20 2023 01:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of various human rights groups protest in front of the Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City on Friday to call for justice and accountability on the alleged abduction of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) coordinator Dyan Gumanao and Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) coordinator Armand Dayoha. The families of the pair claimed they were arrested by men who identified themselves as police officers, but the PNP has denied involvement in the alleged abduction. PNP denies involvement in alleged abduction of Cebu-based activists Read More: Cebu abduction police PNP Alliance of Concerned teachers ACT Dyan Gumanao Alliance of Health Workers AHW Armand Dayoha /business/01/20/23/who-did-it-best-brands-join-letter-meme-in-alex-cake-controversy/sports/01/20/23/nba-celtics-down-warriors-in-finals-rematch/life/01/20/23/lion-dance-magbabalik-sa-binondo-matapos-ang-2-taon/life/01/20/23/catriona-gray-looks-back-on-empanada-meme/entertainment/01/20/23/maymay-pens-touching-tribute-to-mother-on-her-birthday