Groups protest Cebu abduction

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of various human rights groups protest in front of the Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City on Friday to call for justice and accountability on the alleged abduction of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) coordinator Dyan Gumanao and Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) coordinator Armand Dayoha. The families of the pair claimed they were arrested by men who identified themselves as police officers, but the PNP has denied involvement in the alleged abduction.