'Resbakuna sa Botika' initially launched

IATF launches 'Resbakuna sa Botika' amid rising COVID-19 cases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the Generika Drug Store, in Taguig City on Thursday. “Resbakuna sa mga Botika,” launched in local drug stores in Metro Manila for a 5-day trial, allows walk-in vaccination for individuals aged 18 years old and above, except for senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, according to DOH.