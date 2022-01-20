Boatman offers cheaper river-crossing service

MULTIMEDIA
Cheaper and faster travel alternative
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 20 2022 10:17 PM
A boatman steers a passenger boat ferrying people across the Pasig River from Mandaluyong to Makati on Thursday. The boats, run by the barangay and cost a nominal fee, provide an alternative means of transportation which is a cheaper and more straightforward way of crossing the river.
