Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Cheaper and faster travel alternative

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2022 10:17 PM

Boatman offers cheaper river-crossing service

A boatman steers a passenger boat ferrying people across the Pasig River from Mandaluyong to Makati on Thursday. The boats, run by the barangay and cost a nominal fee, provide an alternative means of transportation which is a cheaper and more straightforward way of crossing the river. 

Read More:  Pasig River   Mandaluyong   Makati   boatman   bangkero   boat  