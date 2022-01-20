Alert Level 2 prevails over Taal Volcano

MULTIMEDIA

Taal Volcano emits steam plumes as it remains under Alert Level 2

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Taal Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 2, emits steam plumes in this photo taken from Banadero Baywalk in Tanuan, Batangas on Thursday. Upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake generated plumes 1,200 meters tall that drifted southwest, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs).