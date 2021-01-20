MULTIMEDIA

Students slam proposal to terminate PUP-DND accord

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of different student organizations stage a protest in front of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Wednesday. They slammed a proposal of the Department of National Defense (DND) and Duterte Youth party list representative Ducielle Cardema to revoke the PUP-DND accord, following the former's unilateral termination of the 1989 UP-DND accord that prohibits state forces from conducting operations inside the state university’s campuses without prior notice to the school administration.