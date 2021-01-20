Home > News MULTIMEDIA Students slam proposal to terminate PUP-DND accord George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 20 2021 03:05 PM | Updated as of Jan 20 2021 03:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of different student organizations stage a protest in front of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Wednesday. They slammed a proposal of the Department of National Defense (DND) and Duterte Youth party list representative Ducielle Cardema to revoke the PUP-DND accord, following the former's unilateral termination of the 1989 UP-DND accord that prohibits state forces from conducting operations inside the state university’s campuses without prior notice to the school administration. PUP likely next after UP-Defense Dept accord abrogation: professor DND terminates agreement with UP on entry of cops, soldiers in campuses Read More: PUP-DND accord UP-DND accord Polytechnic University of the Philippinese academic freedom multimedia multimedia photo Philippines /news/01/20/21/makabayan-bloc-naghain-ng-resolusyon-para-tutulan-ang-pagputol-sa-up-dnd-accord/news/01/20/21/magnitude-42-quake-strikes-off-eastern-samar/business/01/20/21/makati-shangri-la-closing-down-temporarily-as-pandemic-batters-hotel-industry/news/01/20/21/comelec-wary-of-2-to-3-day-elections-eyes-longer-voting-hours-instead/entertainment/01/20/21/ilang-miyembro-ng-hashtags-ibinahagi-ang-kanilang-fallback