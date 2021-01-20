MULTIMEDIA
Soldiers visit urban garden in UP campus amid debate on UP-DND accord termination
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 20 2021 06:35 PM | Updated as of Jan 20 2021 07:22 PM
Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines visit their pilot urban garden project at the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City under their "Raise to One Million Gardens in NCR" program, on Wednesday. The AFP 7th Civil Relations Group said it has legal documents from the state university allowing them to conduct the project, which began in July 2020, to help achieve food security in communities affected by the pandemic. Their visit came following the recent termination of the UP-DND accord restricting state troops' access to the state university.
