MULTIMEDIA Landslide kills 10 in Monkayo, Davao de Oro Handout, Municipality of Monkayo via EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 19 2024 04:11 PM | Updated as of Jan 19 2024 06:20 PM A handout photo made available by the Municipality of Monkayo shows rescuers carrying the body of one of the victims in a landslide that hit the upland town of Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Friday. At least 10 people were killed and 10 are missing following the landslide that buried houses due to heavy rains, according to Monkayo Mayor Manual Zamora.