Guilty but not guilty

Jinggoy acquitted of plunder, but guilty of bribery

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Senator Jinggoy Estrada emerges from the Sandiganbayan after the promulgation on his plunder case at the graft court on Friday in Quezon City. The court acquitted Estrada of plunder in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam but found him guilty of one count of direct bribery and 2 counts of indirect bribery. He was sentenced to 8-9 years for direct bribery and 2-3 years for indirect bribery.