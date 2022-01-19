More imported fish soon in Philippine markets

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DA signs certificate of the need to import 60K tons of pelagic fishes George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2022 03:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People buy fish at a busy public market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Department of Agriculture recently signed a certificate of the need to import 60,000 metric tons of small pelagic fishes, in a bid to stabilize supply due to the impact of Typhoon Odette to the fishery sector. Philippines to import 60,000 metric tons of fish Read More: certificate of the need to import William DAR DA Department of Agriculture pelagic fishes /overseas/01/19/22/germany-passes-100000-new-covid-cases-in-past-24-hrs/sports/01/19/22/weekend-games-between-shiga-san-en-canceled-over-covid/overseas/01/19/22/meme-wars-on-social-media-being-used-to-evade-regulation-analyst/video/news/01/19/22/govt-eyes-another-round-of-bayanihan-bakunahan/news/01/19/22/bongbong-sara-eye-tapping-badjaos-vs-illegal-fishing