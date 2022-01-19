Home  >  News

DA signs certificate of the need to import 60K tons of pelagic fishes

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2022 03:36 PM

More imported fish soon in Philippine markets

People buy fish at a busy public market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Department of Agriculture recently signed a certificate of the need to import 60,000 metric tons of small pelagic fishes, in a bid to stabilize supply due to the impact of Typhoon Odette to the fishery sector. 

