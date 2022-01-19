COVID-19 vaccinations at Batasan National High

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Observing for side-effects George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2022 10:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man rests at an observation area after getting inoculated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Batasan National High School in Quezon City on Wednesday. Health authorities say those most at risk from the omicron variant of COVID-19 are the elderly, those with co-morbidities, and unvaccinated individuals. Philippines reports first 2 deaths from omicron variant Philippines reports 22,958 new COVID-19 cases Unvaccinated passengers to get warnings for now, no arrests: PNP Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Batasan National High School /entertainment/01/19/22/french-actor-gaspard-ulliel-dies-after-ski-accident/video/business/01/19/22/ph-shares-join-regional-slide-falls-to-7261/video/news/01/19/22/ph-local-govts-distribute-covid-home-care-kits/sports/01/19/22/russell-is-toughest-among-all-of-magsayos-opponents/video/news/01/19/22/select-ncr-pharmacies-to-roll-out-covid-19-vaccines