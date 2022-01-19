COVID-19 vaccinations at Batasan National High

MULTIMEDIA

Observing for side-effects

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A man rests at an observation area after getting inoculated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Batasan National High School in Quezon City on Wednesday. Health authorities say those most at risk from the omicron variant of COVID-19 are the elderly, those with co-morbidities, and unvaccinated individuals.