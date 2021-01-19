Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila holds COVID-19 vaccination simulation George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2021 02:55 PM | Updated as of Jan 19 2021 03:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Manila city health officials participate in the COVID-19 vaccination simulation held at the Universidad de Manila on Tuesday. The city government began its pre-registration for Manila residents willing to avail of the free vaccine through their website manilacovid19vaccine.com on Jan. 1. Registered residents will then undergo checking of vital signs, screening and verification, administration of vaccine, and monitoring to check for possible side effects. ‘Upward trend’ of COVID-19 cases observed in Metro Manila- OCTA Group Philippines books 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far from UK's AstraZeneca Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination Manila City of Manila multimedia multimedia photo /business/01/19/21/southeast-asias-grab-eyeing-us-ipo-this-year-sources-say/business/01/19/21/ilang-market-vendor-hirap-makabenta-dahil-sa-mga-serye-ng-taas-presyo/business/01/19/21/proposed-skyway-3-toll-may-cost-motorists-p274-end-to-end/entertainment/01/19/21/jeepney-tv-expands-reach-via-cignal-channel-44/news/01/19/21/philippines-reports-1357-new-covid-19-cases-total-at-504084