Manila holds COVID-19 vaccination simulation

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila city health officials participate in the COVID-19 vaccination simulation held at the Universidad de Manila on Tuesday. The city government began its pre-registration for Manila residents willing to avail of the free vaccine through their website manilacovid19vaccine.com on Jan. 1. Registered residents will then undergo checking of vital signs, screening and verification, administration of vaccine, and monitoring to check for possible side effects.