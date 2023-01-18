Students push for UP-DND accord

MULTIMEDIA

UP-DND accord pushed 2 years after abrogation

ABS-CBN News

Students from the University of the Philippines - Diliman picket in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City Wednesday, in the second year of the UP-Department of National Defense accord abrogation. The students pushed for an institutionalized agreement that would protect the UP community from exercising academic freedom and democratic rights from increasing attacks allegedly perpetrated by state forces.