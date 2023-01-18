Students push for UP-DND accord

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP-DND accord pushed 2 years after abrogation ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2023 01:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students from the University of the Philippines - Diliman picket in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City Wednesday, in the second year of the UP-Department of National Defense accord abrogation. The students pushed for an institutionalized agreement that would protect the UP community from exercising academic freedom and democratic rights from increasing attacks allegedly perpetrated by state forces. Read More: UP-DND accord University of the Philippines UP-DND accord abrogation /news/01/18/23/presyo-ng-tikoy-tumaas/news/01/18/23/panoorin-sinulog-festival-ipinagdiwang-sa-germany/business/01/18/23/bank-of-japan-leaves-policy-unchanged-yen-weakens/life/01/18/23/herlene-budol-on-joining-miss-universe-wag-ipilit/entertainment/01/18/23/barbie-imperial-happy-to-work-with-carlo-aquino