Ressa celebrates acquittal on tax case

MULTIMEDIA

Ressa, Rappler acquitted on tax evasion charges

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2023 11:32 AM

Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa celebrates after the Court of Tax Appeals acquitted her and Rappler Holdings Corporation on the four tax evasion charges on Wednesday.

The Court of Tax Appeals 1st Division handed a not guilty verdict on the 4 counts of violation of the National Internal Revenue Code filed against Ressa and Rappler Holdings by the Department of Justice in 2018.

Journalist Maria Ressa, Rappler acquitted of tax evasion