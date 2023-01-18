Calls for justice as murder raps on Asuncion case junked

MULTIMEDIA

Groups slam DOJ as panel junks murder raps vs 17 police on ‘Bloody Sunday’ case

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Human rights groups led by Defend Southern Tagalog call for justice for labor leader Manny Asuncion during an indignation rally outside the Department of Justice on Wednesday. Rights groups slammed DOJ's decision junking the murder complaint against 17 cops allegedly involved in the death of labor leader Manny Asuncion on March 7, 2021 due to lack of probable cause.