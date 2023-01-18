Calls for justice as murder raps on Asuncion case junked

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups slam DOJ as panel junks murder raps vs 17 police on ‘Bloody Sunday’ case Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2023 06:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Human rights groups led by Defend Southern Tagalog call for justice for labor leader Manny Asuncion during an indignation rally outside the Department of Justice on Wednesday. Rights groups slammed DOJ's decision junking the murder complaint against 17 cops allegedly involved in the death of labor leader Manny Asuncion on March 7, 2021 due to lack of probable cause. DOJ panel junks murder raps vs 17 cops over labor leader's killing Read More: Manny Asuncion labor leader indignation rally DOJ murder complaints /entertainment/01/18/23/dirty-linen-directors-tease-more-dolly-de-leon-scenes-in-series/entertainment/01/18/23/look-alex-gonzaga-apologizes-to-waiter-in-viral-clip/news/01/18/23/pnp-cleansing-among-lower-level-cops-ongoing/sports/01/18/23/chery-tiggo-adds-rodriguez-landicho-ahead-of-new-season/life/01/18/23/what-harnaaz-sandhus-miss-universe-farewell-gown-means