MULTIMEDIA Workers exempted from 'no vaxx, no ride', DOLE says George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2022 06:33 PM Passengers prepare to board buses at a terminal in Pasay City on Tuesday as a ban on unvaccinated individuals using public transportation stays in effect. Amid criticism of the policy from various sectors and lawmakers, the Labor Department on Tuesday said workers are exempted from the ban as they are necessary to keep businesses open. Workers exempted from 'no vaxx, no ride' rule: labor chief House lawmaker wants review of 'no vax, no ride' policy