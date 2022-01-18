Getting the COVID-19 vaccine in QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting the COVID-19 jab in Quezon City Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2022 06:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at the Quezon Memorial Circle Vaccination Hub in Quezon City on Tuesday. Authorities observed an increase in residents availing their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the country imposed travel restrictions on the unvaccinated. Read More: COVID19 COVID19 vaccine Quezon City Quezon memorial Circle /life/01/18/22/bata-sinorpresa-ng-birthday-party-ng-amang-inmate-at-pulisya/news/01/18/22/espinosa-needs-to-be-moved-to-more-secure-jail-doj-chief/news/01/18/22/manila-zoo-to-reopen-with-limited-capacity-isko/entertainment/01/18/22/look-kathryn-daniel-go-on-a-japanese-sundate/business/01/18/22/pcci-urges-government-deals-for-coal-more-renewables