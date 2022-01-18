Home  >  News

Getting the COVID-19 jab in Quezon City

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2022 06:22 PM

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine in QC

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at the Quezon Memorial Circle Vaccination Hub in Quezon City on Tuesday. Authorities observed an increase in residents availing their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the country imposed travel restrictions on the unvaccinated. 

