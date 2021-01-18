Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting tested Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2021 01:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People avail of the free drive-thru RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing offered by the Manila city government at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday. The by appointment only COVID-19 swab testing center can accommodate 100 individuals per day. It is available to Manila residents and non-Manila residents. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus RT-PCR City of Manila swab testing multimedia multimedia photo /sports/01/18/21/volleyball-pvfs-cantada-rejects-pocs-solution-ahead-of-elections/video/news/01/18/21/dutertes-covid-19-vaccination-solely-between-him-his-doctors/entertainment/01/18/21/bb-gandanghari-regrets-not-calling-brother-royette-before-his-passing/news/01/18/21/alamin-batayan-para-sa-itatakdang-toll-sa-skyway-3/business/01/18/21/bangko-sentral-governor-diokno-on-medical-leave-after-head-injury