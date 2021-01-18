MULTIMEDIA

Getting tested

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People avail of the free drive-thru RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing offered by the Manila city government at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday. The by appointment only COVID-19 swab testing center can accommodate 100 individuals per day. It is available to Manila residents and non-Manila residents.