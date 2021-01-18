MULTIMEDIA
DOTr implements MRT-3 trace to prevent COVID-19 transmission
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 18 2021 01:58 PM
Passengers try the DOTr-MRT-3 Trace, the newest contact tracing app launched by DOTr at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday, in an attempt to lessen transmission of COVID-19 in public transport system. Passengers may log in at trace.dotrmrt3.gov.ph to fill out their basic information then scan the unique quick response (QR) code at designated areas in different MRT-3 stations to avoid crowding in stations.
Full implementation of the system would begin on February to help MRT-3 commuters to get familiarized with the system.
