Stakeholders battle content piracy

MULTIMEDIA

Anti-piracy conference held in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Multiple stakeholders from publishers, the academe, intellectual property law enforcement, and government agencies convene to cooperate against content piracy in a media conference in Manila on Tuesday. The conference is part of a publisher's anti-piracy campaign which aims to curb content piracy by educating, communicating, and instilling an appreciation of the value of one's work.