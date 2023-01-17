Home  >  News

Anti-piracy conference held in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 07:25 PM

Stakeholders battle content piracy

Multiple stakeholders from publishers, the academe, intellectual property law enforcement, and government agencies convene to cooperate against content piracy in a media conference in Manila on Tuesday. The conference is part of a publisher's anti-piracy campaign which aims to curb content piracy by educating, communicating, and instilling an appreciation of the value of one's work. 

