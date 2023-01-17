Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ambassador Manolo Lopez laid to rest Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2023 04:41 PM | Updated as of Jan 17 2023 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Family members carry the coffin of Ambassador Manuel 'Manolo’ Lopez during the memorial service at the Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City on Tuesday. Lopez, chairman emeritus of Lopez Holdings Corporation and the Philippine’s former envoy to Japan, died last Jan. 12 at the age of 80. 'Always one of us': Tributes pour in for Manolo Lopez from family, friends Read More: Manuel Manolo Lopez memorial service Manolo Lopez Manuel Lopez /news/01/17/23/bangkay-ng-babae-nahanap-sa-kotse-sa-las-pias/sports/01/17/23/russia-and-belarus-flags-banned-at-australian-open-after-ukraine-protest/news/01/17/23/covid-jabs-available-in-nearly-3700-primary-care-centers/news/01/17/23/dmw-nagbabala-vs-travel-consultancy-firms-na-nag-aalok-ng-overseas-jobs/news/01/17/23/8-covid-positive-pinoys-from-china-end-isolation