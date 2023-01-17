Ambassador Manolo Lopez laid to rest

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 04:41 PM | Updated as of Jan 17 2023 04:42 PM

Family members carry the coffin of Ambassador Manuel 'Manolo’ Lopez during the memorial service at the Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City on Tuesday. Lopez, chairman emeritus of Lopez Holdings Corporation and the Philippine’s former envoy to Japan, died last Jan. 12 at the age of 80.

