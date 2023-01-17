MULTIMEDIA

Ambassador Manolo Lopez laid to rest

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Family members carry the coffin of Ambassador Manuel 'Manolo’ Lopez during the memorial service at the Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City on Tuesday. Lopez, chairman emeritus of Lopez Holdings Corporation and the Philippine’s former envoy to Japan, died last Jan. 12 at the age of 80.