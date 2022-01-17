Vigilance vs COVID-19 as cases rise

MULTIMEDIA
Metro Manila residents advised to remain vigilant vs COVID
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 17 2022 01:10 PM
Members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) monitor patients undergoing isolation at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at Rizal Park Monday. The health department advised the public to remain vigilant as spike in new COVID-19 cases were recently reported in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Western and Eastern Visayas. NCR, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cagayan Valley, and CAR remain under the critical case risk classification according to the Department of Health.
