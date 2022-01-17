Rush to vax in San Juan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan intensifies COVID-19 vaccination drive Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2022 02:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People receive their COVID-19 jabs at the Fil-Oil Arena in San Juan City as the local governments intensify their vaccinations efforts amid spike in coronavirus infection rates on Monday. The national government intensified its call for people to get vaccinated to control the current surges believed to be driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Read More: coronavirus covid-19 San Juan FilOil arena booster /news/01/17/22/teachers-suspend-no-work-no-pay-in-schools-amid-health-break/news/01/17/22/sc-affirms-ruling-dismissing-pichay-from-lwua/video/news/01/17/22/govt-can-give-home-care-kits-to-covid-hit-workers-csc/video/news/01/17/22/gibo-teodoro-opposes-icc-probe-in-ph/video/news/01/17/22/marinduque-muling-maghihigpit-ng-border-control-dahil-sa-covid-19