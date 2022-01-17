Rush to vax in San Juan

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan intensifies COVID-19 vaccination drive

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

People receive their COVID-19 jabs at the Fil-Oil Arena in San Juan City as the local governments intensify their vaccinations efforts amid spike in coronavirus infection rates on Monday. The national government intensified its call for people to get vaccinated to control the current surges believed to be driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.