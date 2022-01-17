No vax card, no ride

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccine cards being required for public transpo

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Commuters line up at the Maharlika bus stop at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City as a traffic personnel inspect their vaccination cards before being allowed on public buses on Monday. The government began implementing a 'no vax, no ride' policy in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19.