Intensifying COVID-19 vaccination in San Juan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan intensifies COVID-19 vaccination drive Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2022 03:52 PM | Updated as of Jan 17 2022 03:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People receive their COVID-19 jabs at the Fil-Oil Arena in San Juan City on Monday as local governments intensify their vaccinations efforts amid a spike in coronavirus infection rates. The national government intensified its call for people to get vaccinated to control the current surge believed to be driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Read More: COVID-19 COVID19 Alert Level 3 CIVUD19 vaccine San Juan FilOil arena booster coronavirus vaccination /news/01/17/22/ph-logs-37070-fresh-covid-19-cases-46-pct-positivity-rate/news/01/17/22/nbi-says-kerwin-espinosa-escape-plan-foiled/life/01/17/22/look-samantha-panlilio-channels-olivia-culpo/business/01/17/22/angkas-backs-freeze-of-moveit-grab-partnership/news/01/17/22/palace-respects-comelec-decision-on-petition-vs-marcos-coc