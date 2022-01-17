DOH eyes targeted COVID-19 testing

MULTIMEDIA

DOH considers ‘sentinel testing’ as COVID-19 cases rise

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

A health worker from the home service laboratory 'Swab Wheels on the Go' administers a COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in Quezon City on January 17, 2022. The health department is considering scrapping confirmatory tests for asymptomatic patients and close contacts and instead implement “sentinel testing” prioritizing symptomatic, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups as laboratories remain overwhelmed due to rising COVID-19 cases.