DOH eyes targeted COVID-19 testing

DOH considers 'sentinel testing' as COVID-19 cases rise

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2022 09:26 AM

A health worker from the home service laboratory 'Swab Wheels on the Go' administers a COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in Quezon City on January 17, 2022.

The health department is considering scrapping confirmatory tests for asymptomatic patients and close contacts and instead implement "sentinel testing" prioritizing symptomatic, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups as laboratories remain overwhelmed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

'It doesn't make sense': Public health consultant hits targeted COVID-19 testing

DOH eyes shift to 'sentinel testing', as COVID-19 cases surge