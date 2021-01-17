Home  >  News

Thousands celebrate Feast of the Sto. Niño in Tondo

Posted at Jan 17 2021 11:17 AM

Catholic devotees observe physical distancing as they attend Mass outside the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo on Sunday. The Manila Police District reminded devotees that age restrictions set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will be strictly implemented in Tondo and Pandacan, allowing only those aged 15-65 to attend mass services in honor of the feast of the Christ Child.

