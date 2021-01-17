Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thousands celebrate Feast of the Sto. Niño in Tondo ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2021 11:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Catholic devotees observe physical distancing as they attend Mass outside the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo on Sunday. The Manila Police District reminded devotees that age restrictions set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will be strictly implemented in Tondo and Pandacan, allowing only those aged 15-65 to attend mass services in honor of the feast of the Christ Child. Seguridad sa pista ng Santo Niño sa Tondo, Pandacan nakalatag na, ayon sa MPD Pagdiriwang sa Pista ng Sto Niño, nagsimula na sa Tondo Pandacan Church, tuloy ang pagdiriwang ng kapistahan kahit na sunog ang simbahan Read More: Feast of Sto Nino Sto Nino de Tondo Church Sto. Niño Manila Feast of the Sto. Niño Pit Senyor multimedia multimedia photo /news/01/17/21/covid-19-cases-sa-pilipinas-lampas-kalahating-milyon-na/sports/01/17/21/nfl-bills-ride-defense-past-ravens-advance-to-afc-championship/entertainment/01/17/21/roxanne-joross-take-trip-down-memory-lane-with-asap-performance/news/01/17/21/covid-19-saliva-test-ph-red-cross-to-submit-results-of-pilot-study-monday/video/entertainment/01/17/21/watch-the-juans-brings-hugot-feels-on-asap